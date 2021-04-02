Oregon state representative created hostile environment at Capitol, conduct committee finds

The House Committee on Conduct voted Rep. Diego Hernandez created a hostile work environment for women at the state Capitol in Salem.

SALEM, Ore. — Hearings into the conduct of Oregon State Rep. Diego Hernandez continued Wednesday after a committee of his fellow lawmakers earlier this week decided he, on multiple occasions, created a hostile work environment for women at the Capitol.

One of those women, who the committee declined to name, testified Tuesday evening. She told the House Committee on Conduct she initially wanted to remain anonymous but decided to speak out after watching Rep. Hernandez (D-Portland), over the course of the nine-month investigation, release multiple statements to the media.

“He's said dating when you're young is hard,” she said, quoting a statement the representative issued. “No other dating experience lead me to hide in my closet.”

Rep. Hernandez has not appeared himself, but his attorney read a statement on his behalf Monday.

“Please let me unequivocally say that I'm very sorry that I made anyone uncomfortable,” said Kevin Lafky, reading Rep. Hernandez’s statement. “Many have read the report without having had the benefit of my response … Many have judged my conduct without knowing the facts.”

In that statement, Hernandez said he had submitted a 40-page rebuttal to the committee. It’s unclear if lawmakers have access to that document.

The woman who testified Tuesday, known as “subject one,” is one of three women who work at the Capitol who said Hernandez created a hostile work environment or made them believe their careers were in jeopardy.

Each said they had dated Hernandez briefly and the harassment began when they tried to break up with him. An independent investigation supports their claims.

Lawmakers are voting on whether they agree with those findings. The committee voted Rep. Hernandez created a hostile work environment for "subject one" six times, including an instance when he showed up at her apartment unannounced, prompting her to hide in the closet. There were also times Rep. Hernandez left flowers on her car at the Capitol or sent anonymous gifts to her home.

Committee members will decide his punishment later this week. Two-thirds of the House would have to vote to expel Rep. Hernandez from his seat. On Tuesday, lawmakers gave no indication of what repercussions, if any, might come of these hearings.

“This is just very serious. This is very serious,” said Rep. Raquel Moore-Green (R-Salem).

Lawmakers on the committee also said they'd use this opportunity to examine the process of investigating claims of harassment. It’s a new process that was put into place in 2019 after a number of women came forward alleging a culture of sexual harassment at the Capitol.

Last week one state representative, Rep. Mark Meek (D-Clackamas County), said he contemplated changing his party affiliation to “independent” over the handling of the process. He told KGW on Tuesday night he would not be changing parties.

This week, both Rep. Hernandez and this accuser called the investigation lengthy and invasive.

“Rule 27 is supposed to create a safe and welcoming environment at the Capitol,” said Lafky, reading Hernandez’s statement. “But the rule is over-broad and, in my experience, traumatizes all participants in an unreasonably lengthy process that does not seek restorative, reconciliatory or transformative justice.”