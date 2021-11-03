Here are the unofficial results for Oregon's Nov. 2 special election

Among other results Tuesday night, Harney County approved a ballot measure requiring local officials to discuss moving the county to Idaho.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another rural, conservative county in Oregon has expressed interest in becoming part of Idaho. Voters in Harney County on Tuesday approved a ballot measure which requires local officials to hold meetings about moving the county into Idaho.

The measure passed with more than 63% of the vote in unofficial returns.

Harney became the eighth of Oregon’s 36 counties to vote for considering adjusting Oregon’s border to put much of rural eastern and southern Oregon in Idaho, joining Baker, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Malheur, Sherman and Union.

These ballot initiatives are non-binding. If Idaho and Oregon were to negotiate a border adjustment, the U.S. Congress would have to sign off on it.

Here's a look at other results of interest across the state:

Restaurant tax on Oregon coast

A new "prepared food tax" in restaurants that will fund police, fire departments, libraries and other services passed in Cannon Beach with about 52% of the vote. The new tax adds an extra 5% to a diner's bill. The same new tax failed in Newport, with more than 68% of voters rejecting it.

Vacation rental ban in Lincoln County

A measure banning short-term vacation rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, in unincorporated Lincoln County passed with nearly 58% of the vote. The rentals will be phased out over five years. The move applies only to unincorporated Lincoln County, so larger towns in the county, such as Newport and Lincoln City, aren't included.

More election results: