Special session drama could hamper Oregon Democrats' 2022 agenda

The 2022 regular legislative session was already looking like it would be filled with friction, as the division between the parties has expanded in recent years.

SALEM, Ore. — The recently concluded redistricting special session at the Oregon Legislature was marked by a broken deal, a Republican walkout and accusations of “cheating” that have reignited tensions on the state House floor.

And the fallout from the special session may linger, bleeding into next year. The 2022 regular legislative session was already looking like it would be filled with friction, as the division between political parties has expanded in recent years.