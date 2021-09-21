Redistricting vote in Oregon delayed over COVID case

House Speaker Tina Kotek adjourned Tuesday's session before a vote could be cast, saying someone who was in the Capitol the day before tested positive for COVID-19.

SALEM, Ore. — Following reports of a positive COVID-19 case in the Oregon Capitol, legislators were sent home early on the second day of talks Tuesday to redraw political maps. House speaker

The House is in the midst of the once-a-decade task of redistricting, which determines how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles.

House Speaker Tina Kotek came to the podium briefly Tuesday morning to say both she and House Republican Leader Christine Drazan were eager to take up congressional and legislative redistricting plans.

When Kotek returned to the podium again in the afternoon she informed lawmakers that the session would be adjourned until Wednesday, as someone in the Capitol the day before had tested positive for COVID-19.

The speaker did not elaborate on who the person was or what job they hold. Anyone who is vaccinated does not have to quarantine, Kotek said. The plan is to have lawmakers reconvene Wednesday morning.

“A person who was in the capitol yesterday has tested positive for COVID.”



After all of that… @TinaKotek just announced the vote will not happen, and the OR House is adjourning until 9 a.m.



Because of GOP resistance/a walkout? No. Because of COVID. pic.twitter.com/buLQtM0qBp — Maggie Vespa (@Maggie_Vespa) September 21, 2021

The special session started on Monday. Republicans railed against Kotek for revoking her promise to let bipartisan committees lead the way in drawing Oregon's new legislative districts. Kotek announce new committees stacked with democrats, arguing Republicans had stonewalled the process for months. One committee would approve the party's proposal of newly drawn Congressional districts, another would approve state legislative districts.

This is all happening because Oregon is getting another representative in Congress on a federal level due to the state's growth in population. It's the first time in 40 years that has happened. The new representative needs a district — and people — to represent. The task of drawing that new district allows for a change to other district boundaries as well.

The deadline for the Legislature to complete redistricting plans for state legislative districts and federal congressional districts is September 27, 2021, according to a recent Oregon Supreme Court Decision.