Oregon lawmakers meet for special session on budget

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers gathered in Salem Monday morning for the second special session of the summer of 2020. This one is to fill a budget hole of a billion dollars over the next year.

Because Oregon has no sales tax, state government, and all the programs it pays for, run on income taxes and money from the lottery. With the economy in a free fall thanks to the pandemic and all the jobs its killed, that money is disappearing.



And that is why lawmakers were back in Salem with a socially distanced special session. The public is not allowed in the building, so there was a lot more video streaming out of the legislature than is normal.



Lawmakers sat in their offices and met virtually to argue over bills. They gathered in person with face masks for the votes. Some Republicans, the minority party, were quick to criticize the process which they believe is too rushed and excludes the public.



“I know there are members across the building and people across the state that are scrambling to fully understand what’s in these bills,” said Republican House Leader Christine Drazan during a virtual hearing.

“And to have a very brief overview by staff that's not even an in-depth line by line review and then no opportunity for public comment – I think is a mistake,” she said. But Democrats pointed out they took public testimony a couple of weeks ago.



Monday they hoped for a short special session-- maybe even just one day. It focused on cutting in some areas and taking money from rainy day funds in other areas.

One leading idea involved transferring $400-million dollars from the education stability fund to the school fund. That would keep public schools from taking a hit over the next year.