Breaking News
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Politics

Oregon joins states suing Trump administration over Postal Service cuts

Oregon's attorney general says drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election.
Credit: AP
A mail truck moves down a street Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Fox Point, Wis. Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SEATTLE — The attorneys general of Washington and Pennsylvania say they are leading a coalition of states suing to block service changes at the U.S. Postal Service that could undermine the national election in November. 

They made the announcement Tuesday as the U.S. postmaster general announced the reversal of some postal service changes, amid a national outcry. 

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that Oregon is joining the coalition of states. 

“Oregonians are outraged at the Trump administration’s efforts to disrupt the U.S. Postal Service,” Rosenblum said. “We are acting swiftly to ensure voters’ confidence in voting by mail this year, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic.”  

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro are both Democrats. 

In filing the lawsuit, they cited policy changes that included limiting worker overtime and late or extra shifts. 

They say the postmaster general ignored rules requiring the postal service to follow procedures before making changes that affect national service.

Watch: USPS removes some mailboxes in Portland

