BEND, Ore. (AP) — BEND, Ore. (AP) — A candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives who was accused of making a false statement about her education in the official voter guide has dropped out of the race.

KTVZ-TV reports Working Families Party candidate for the 54th House District Amanda La Bell notified the party Wednesday of her decision to end her campaign.

La Bell wrote in the state Voters Pamphlet that she earned a bachelor's degree from Valdosta State University in Georgia.

But The Bulletin of Bend, Oregon, says she actually left the college after one semester in order to work, and does not have a degree.

La Bell said the degree claim in the pamphlet was inadvertent.

On Tuesday a Republican political action committee filed a complaint seeking an investigation by the Secretary of State's Office.

