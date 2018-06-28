SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Supporters of an initiative to ban some semi-automatic rifles and pistols, along with high capacity magazines, are stopping efforts to pass the measure this year but plan an effort to get it onto the ballot in 2020.

At a press conference Thursday, backers of the initiative conceded that a Supreme Court ruling the day before had introduced a delay that would push Initiative Petition 43 past a key deadline, stopping it from qualifying for the 2018 ballot, and said they were planning an effort to place a proposal on the 2020 ballot.

The court found problems with the official description of the initiative drafted by its supporters, and said it had to be revised before supporters could begin gathering the signatures, triggering a legally-required delay.



