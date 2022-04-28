On the issues: Candidates for Oregon governor respond to media survey

The 2022 Oregon Media Collaboration on the governor’s race stemmed from the wishes of voters themselves. More than 60 state media outlets participated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Media outlets across Oregon are working together to cover the 2022 governor’s race.

The 2022 Oregon Media Collaboration on the governor’s race is a joint effort that grew out of listening sessions with voters held earlier this year.

The Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon and the Oregon Capital Chronicle and Rural Development Initiatives have been reaching out to voters to find out more about what they would like to see in coverage of the 2022 gubernatorial race.

The answer was more information about each of the candidates and to know where they stand on the state's most important issues. The unique collaboration, which included KGW as well as more than 60 print, digital, broadcast, and radio news outlets from urban and rural Oregon, asked the candidates for governor to answer details questions on five topic areas - climate change and the environment, crime and public safety, education, housing and the economy.

Below you can see their responses, graphically represented - either candidate by candidate, or issue by issue.

