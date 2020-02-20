SALEM, Ore. — Things are getting tense again at the Oregon State Capitol over Senate Bill 1530. Senate Republicans are buying plane tickets to leave the state in protest of the sweeping climate bill, according to the Statesman Journal.

In 2019, Republicans in the state Senate staged two walkouts to deny Democrats a quorum on cap and trade legislation.

KGW is working to independently confirm the walkout information with senate Republicans.

Sen. Denyc Boles (R-Salem) told KGW in a statement, "So far I'm not aware of any senators buying plane tickets over SB 1530."

In the meantime, a different Republican senator told the Statesman Journal they may walk-out once the bill reaches the senate floor, and that could happen soon.

A subcommittee passed the bill Wednesday night, now it goes to the full committee before heading to the senate floor.

