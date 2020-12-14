Oregon electors cast their 7 votes for Biden and Harris

The electoral college votes today. Who are Oregon’s electors and how were they chosen?

SALEM, Ore. — Electors from all 50 states are meeting Monday to cast their votes following the Nov. 3 general election.

A process which has historically received little attention is being looked at under a microscope this year, thanks to President Donald Trump’s attempts to sway battleground state electors in his favor. So far, electors in all these key states have upheld their state’s popular votes for Biden.

There are 538 electors total, and a candidate must receive a majority — or 270 votes — to win the presidency. Parties choose their electors, which are typically elected officials or party loyalists.

Each state has the same number of electors as its congressional delegation — one for each senator and congressperson. Oregon has seven electors, while Washington has twelve.

Forty-eight states, including Oregon and Washington, use a “winner-take-all" system where the candidates who received the most votes in the state receive all the state’s electoral votes.

Four years ago, some of Washington's electors didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton, even though she won the most votes in the states, making them “faithless electors.” This led to a court case in the U.S. Supreme Court that ruled against these electors and determined they must vote for whoever wins the most votes if mandated in state law.

Washington’s electors, all Democrats, voted today for Biden at the noon meeting. Oregon’s electors meet today at 1:30 p.m. at the state capitol to cast their votes.

Oregon’s seven electors this year are the chair and vice chair of the Democratic Party, along with the chairs of the party’s five congressional districts. The electors include:

Carla Lynn Hanson: Democratic Party of Oregon chairwoman, Portland

Pete Lee: Democratic Party of Oregon vice-chairman, Portland

Lawrence D. Taylor: 1st Congressional District chairman, Astoria

Nathan Soltz: 2nd Congressional District chairman, Medford

Leigha LaFleur: 3rd Congressional District, Portland

Laura Gillpatrick: 4th Congressional District, Eugene

Sean Nikas: 5th Congressional District, Salem

KGW spoke to Soltz, 23, who said he is Oregon’s youngest elector ever. The son of an El Salvador immigrant, Soltz said he is excited to be able to represent immigrant communities and Oregon Democrats.

“I'm sure it's exciting every four years, but now in particular, knowing what the importance of this vote means for so many people to end what has been a national nightmare for so many and bringing in an era led by a president and vice president who are truly compassionate and good people, it's a really special moment,” Soltz said.

The Democratic Party of Oregon supports the National Popular Vote interstate compact, which the legislature adopted last year to assign all of Oregon’s electoral votes to whoever wins the popular votes. Under this system, Clinton would have won the presidency in 2016 and Al Gore would have won it in 2000.

This compact will only take effect when enough states have joined it to award a majority of votes in the Electoral College.

Soltz said that he supports this compact and establishing a popular voting system for the presidency, instead of the Electoral College we see today.