Oregon delegates join Republican National Convention remotely

All 28 RNC delegates from Oregon cast their votes for President Trump as the convention kicked off in Charlotte.

PORTLAND, Ore. — While live elements are a part of this year's Republican National Convention, most delegates are participating remotely because of COVID-19.

Just six delegates from each state gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, the first day of the RNC. That included Bill Currier, Chair of the Republican Party of Oregon.

“The Oregon delegation believes the best is yet to come and is therefore proud to cast all 28 of our votes for President Donald J. Trump,” Currier said during roll call.

Most of those 28 delegates watched the RNC from home, including Dan Mason.

“There's definitely a different energy level when you're there in person,” said Mason. “A lot of excitement.”

This would have been Mason's fourth time attending the RNC. It would have been the first RNC for Oregon Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, though watching from her Central Oregon home hasn't dampened her enthusiasm.

“It's very exciting!” Said Breese-Iverson. “I'm excited for the last four years and I'm more excited for the next four years of having President Donald Trump represent us.”

The RNC comes a week after Democrats commenced their all-virtual Democratic National Convention.

“I like ours better from what I've seen already because I heard real applause today,” said Kevin Hoar, RNC delegate from Oregon.

Hoar was pleased that some of that applause was for President Trump who made an unscheduled in-person appearance in Charlotte.

“That says that he's serious,” said Hoar. “He knows that the country wants to get back to being the kind of country again that wants to live their lives and prosper and that sends a message of hope right there.”

On Monday night, the RNC shifted to Washington DC where it will continue for its final four nights. Delegates including Hoar, will continue watching from home.