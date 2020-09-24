Oregon considering ballot measure decriminalizing small amounts of drug possession

The measure removes criminal penalties for drug possession misdemeanors, but you could still get fined for possession.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are four statewide measures in Oregon this November, and KGW is taking a look at each one.

Measure 110, also known as the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, would decriminalize small amounts of drug possession, but it wouldn't legalize any drugs.

The measure removes criminal penalties for drug possession misdemeanors, but you could still get fined. The idea is to get people out of the criminal justice system and into drug treatment programs, like recovery centers that will be built using marijuana tax money.

Backers of the measure, like the national group Drug Policy Alliance, say Portugal is a good model, where they decriminalized drug possession back in 2001. Today, drug use remains about the same, but the number of people getting treatment went up 60% in the decade after decriminalizing.

Overdose deaths also dropped, and so did the number of people arrested and charges with any sort of drug crime.

A small campaign against the measure, No on Measure 110, registered as a political action committee in mid-September. On their Facebook page, they include posts saying, "Oregon needs real treatment," and say they are concerned about kids getting their hands on hard drugs.

The measure isn't without controversy. Back in August, the Urban League of Portland pulled their support from the measure temporarily. Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) and Willamette Week reported the group didn't think the Drug Policy Alliance was paying enough attention to drug problems in communities of color.