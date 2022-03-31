Oregon City mayor stepping down a year after election, moving out of state to be near family

Rachel Lyles Smith was elected in a special election in March 2021, after former mayor Dan Holladay was recalled. She's resigning to spend more time with family.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Oregon City Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith will step down from her position next month, announcing she and her husband are moving out of state to spend more time with family. Her last day will be April 22.

In a resignation letter, Lyles Smith said their families have experienced a number of health scares over the last year, which encouraged them to relocate.

"I think the last couple of years has reminded many of us the value of family and the irreplaceable time that can and should be spent with them. It is my desire to put family first and I can only hope that you would do the same for your family," she wrote.

In the letter, Lyles Smith also praised the city commissioners and staff for their hard work while she was mayor.

"It has been my job to be the face and representative for Oregon City. But my job is 100% dependent on City staff, and I want to acknowledge your hard work. Without you Oregon City would not function and be a community that we all love to live and work in and others love to visit. Thank you."

Lyles Smith was an Oregon City commissioner before she was elected in a special election in March 2021 to replace the city's recalled former mayor, Dan Holladay. She took the oath of office on April 7, 2021.

Lyles Smith addressed the controversy in her resignation letter, saying one of her top goals after the recall was "to restore leadership to the Commission and be the best example I could be for those who will come after me to serve our city," she wrote.