The 40 Oregonians who have given the most to Joe Biden's presidential campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 69 days until Election Day.

You read that right, though it seems like (and it actually is) years have passed since candidates began positioning for the contest between the president and his challenger.

Now the presidential campaign is nearing its final leg as Democrats and Republicans stage their pared down conventions to designate their nominees for the Nov. 3 showdown. And as the campaigns for votes reach their climax, we are checking in with the campaigns for donor dollars.

We start with fundraising by former Vice President Joe Biden, who officially became the Democratic nominee for president last week.

Biden has raised $2.54 million from Oregon donors through July 31, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. He still barely edges out party rival Bernie Sanders, who raised $2.49 million from Oregonians. Nationwide, Biden's campaign has pulled in $321 in that time period.

We looked at campaign fundraising data for Oregon through June for a ranking of the 40 biggest contributors in the state to Biden's campaign. Later we will compile the biggest Trump donors in state, but you can see who gave the most to the Democratic nominee at the link below.