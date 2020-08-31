x
Here are the Oregonians who have given the most to President Trump's campaign

Trump has raised nearly $3.4 million dollars in campaign contributions as of July 31 from Oregonians.
PORTLAND, Ore — Barring a tectonic political shift, Oregon probably will remain a blue state this election.

But while Democrats account for four of state's five U.S. House members and both U.S. senators and hold majorities in the Legislature, one Republican has achieved strong fundraising success among Oregonians: President Donald Trump.

Trump has raised nearly $3.4 million dollars in campaign contributions as of July 31 from Oregonians, outpacing his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has collected $2.5 million so far, according to Federal Election Commission data.

But a crowd of Democratic candidates for president still out-raised Trump in the state, splitting $8.6 million in campaign funds from Oregonians. Sen. Bernie Sanders came close to matching Biden's total, raising just under $2.5 million.

Nationally, Trump has a much stronger fundraising lead over Biden, with $409 million in donations, compared with Biden's $321 million, according to the FEC.

Last week, we published a gallery of the state's top Biden contributors. This week, we compile the top donors to President Trump's re-election campaign.

