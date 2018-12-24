Medical marijuana patients caught a break last week when state regulators increased the amount of pot cardholders can buy in one shopping trip to 8 ounces, after officials cut the limit to 1 ounce in August on suspicion of nefarious purchases being made.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission also decided to let patients order pot for delivery into any of the state's regions that prohibit licensed marijuana activity, such as cities where pot retailers are banned.

The rules become effective Dec. 28.

The duel moves represent how, even as concerns have swirled about Oregon pot heading to the illegal market, state regulators are trying to find common ground with a medical population that's been estimated at more than 40,000 people.

Steve Marks, executive director of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, at the Cannabis Collaborative Conference in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 24, 2018.

JONATHAN BACH / Statesman Journal

"Let's just say it's another opportunity to provide medical patients with access to the medicine they need," said Mark Pettinger, a commission spokesman. Especially affected are those who cannot travel or live in "cannabis retail deserts," he said.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Advocates and patients had voiced concerns about rules that limited access to medical pot. Some, who were infirm, had to have caregivers travel outside restricted jurisdictions to buy medical marijuana, Pettinger said.

The idea of needing to make multiple trips only to get an ounce at a time proved "burdensome," he said.

"We tried to find a middle ground," Pettinger said.

The commission also approved a temporary rule that lets hemp handlers and producers continue operating while permanent rules are being developed. The move comes as federal lawmakers legalized hemp under the latest Farm Bill, which President Trump signed Thursday.

Some hemp-related operating certificates would have expired starting in January, commission officials said. Permanent rules are expected to be fully formed by the end of February.

The decision to allow medical patients to have pot delivered into restricted areas came after the commission heard distance was a hindrance for patients.

"We didn't want to turn a deaf ear to the (cardholders') needs," Pettinger said.

Portland attorney Leland Berger, a cannabis advocate, called the commission news "terrific."

Regulators' two decisions were "a significant compromise on the part of the agency," Berger said. "I'm proud of (Executive Director) Steve Marks and his staff for keeping an open mind on this issue."

Email jbach@statesmanjournal.com, call (503) 399-6714 or follow on Twitter @jonathanmbach.