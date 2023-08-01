Legislators speak about most important issues to tackle during Oregon's 2023 legislative session

Oregon's 82nd legislative session will start on January 17.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's 82nd legislative session is about to get underway in a little more than a week. One of the biggest changes this year is the arrival of Oregon's new governor, Tina Kotek (D), who will be sworn in on January 9.

Democratic Senator Lew Frederick said this is the most diverse group of Oregon legislators in the state's history.

"This session, we start off with nineteen people of color," Frederick said, "Six African Americans, two Native Americans, five Vietnamese Americans and seven LatinX folks."

The six month session aims to tackle some of the state's biggest issues. State Representative Travis Nelson (D) represents District 44, which includes north and northeast Portland. He was appointed to fill Kotek's vacant seat.

"We recognize that mental health, housing, driving down the cost of living and community safety are priorities for Oregonians," Nelson said.

Representative Vicki Breese-Iverson (R) is taking over the role as House Republican Leader after Christine Drazen resigned to focus on her run for governor last year.

In a statement, Breese-Iverson said, "Tomorrow the work begins. We are ready to tackle the issues Oregonians care most about. Real problems need real solutions. I am excited about the fresh perspective our 25 members bring to the session and about breaking the super majority, which will require more conversations across the aisle," Breese-Iverson said. "I hope this session is one of true bipartisan collaboration, where we can work together for the benefit of Oregonians in every corner of our state."

Another big change this year: Sessions are back to being fully in-person after three years of pandemic era virtual meetings.