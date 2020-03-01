PORTLAND, Ore. — After serving 12 years on the Portland City Council, Commissioner Nick Fish passed away this week following a two-year battle with abdominal cancer.

Many Portlanders are now left wondering how - and when - his seat on the city's five-person council will be filled.

The commissioner was elected to a four-year term in 2018.

According to the City of Portland Auditor's Office, the city council will vote next week to authorize an election to fill Fish's seat.

Those interested in running for the seat will have until March 10, 2020 to file for office.

The election, if approved, will coincide with the May 19, 2020 primary.

If a runoff election is needed, it will take place "the soonest possible time after that, if it's necessary."

The individual elected to Fish's seat will serve through his term in 2022.

According to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's office, more information will be released next week regarding the reassignment of Fish's bureaus, Parks and Recreation and the Bureau of Environmental Services.

