New primary elections results dropped Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Some of the tightest races are still too close to call.

Here’s a look at some of the hot races we’re tracking:

U.S. House 8th District

Republican Dino Rossi has advanced in Washington's 8th District Congressional primary as the GOP tries to hold on to a seat they've controlled since it was created nearly 40 years ago. Democrats Kim Schrier and Jason Rittereiser are in a tight race for the second spot on the ballot.

Long-time 8th District incumbent Dave Reichert is retiring. A Republican has held the position since it was created in 1980.

The district includes the eastern suburbs of Seattle and stretches into the rural Cascade Mountains. It is among about two dozen across the country that are held by Republicans but whose voters chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, making it a critical potential pickup for the Democrats trying to gain control of the House for the first time since 2010.

One of the most heated races in the state is the 8th District race, a primary target of Democrats looking to pick up a seat in the House.

The 8th District is vast and diverse, spanning 7,000 square miles and four counties, including parts of Chelan, Kittitas, King, and Pierce counties.

Republicans have controlled the 8th District since its inception; however, it's voted for Democratic presidents in the past, including Hillary Clinton in 2016.

U.S. Senate

A whopping 28 candidates filed to challenge incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat who’s seeking her fourth term.

The first round of voting results gave Cantwell a substantial lead. Former Washington State GOP Chairman Susan Hutchison will challenge Cantwell in the November general election.

Hutchison has established herself as the Republican front-runner. Hutchison stepped down as chair earlier this year but didn’t file her candidacy for U.S. Senate until just before the deadline in May.

U.S. House 9th District

Longtime Rep. Adam Smith appears to move to the general election with a comfortable lead. First-time candidate Sarah Smith made an attempt to shakeup the 9th District, but is holding the third position behind Smith and Republican candidate Doug Basler.

Tuesday evening, Smith held a lead with 50 percent of the votes. Basler and Smith split the rest of the votes, with Basler holding the second position by a narrow margin.

Sarah Smith was nominated by Brand New Congress, a group formed by former Bernie Sanders staffers and volunteers that aims to upturn the political establishment.

Smith is riding on the heels of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who unseated incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, D-New York, in the June primary and was also backed by Brand New Congress.

Basler has run against Adam Smith twice before.

The heavily Democratic 9th District covers parts of King and Pierce counties, including South Seattle, Bellevue, the Port of Tacoma, Renton, Kent, Tukwila, Des Moines, and Federal Way.

State Senate 34th District

A crowded field of candidates fought to replace Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, who announced her retirement following the past legislative session.

Joe Nguyen and Shannon Braddock, both Democratic candidates, pulled ahead of the other five Democrats, two Republicans, one Independent, and one candidate without a party preference have filed.

The 34th District covers West Seattle, North Highline, Vashon and Maury Islands, and parts of Burien.

Pierce County prosecutor

In early results Tuesday evening, Mary Robnett led incumbent Mark Lindquist 55 percent to 45 percent in the race for Pierce County Prosecutor.

Robnet worked in the prosecutor’s office for 18 years.

Lindquist was appointed to the position by the Pierce County Council in 2009 and was re-elected to the position twice.

Robnett said in an interview in February she’s running against Lindquist, because she was “disappointed” in the way he ran the office.

Lindquist has faced accusations of retaliation and prosecutorial misconduct. In March, a judge ruled Lindquist violated the Public Records Act by not releasing text messages related to a sabotage investigation.

Balance of power

All seats in the State House and half of the seats in the State Senate are up for grabs, which means both parties will be fighting for the balance of power in Olympia.

Currently, Democrats hold a majority in both chambers: 50-48 in the House and 25-24 in the Senate.

Republicans say if they can flip one seat in the House, they will effectively have a tie. They are targeting Democrats in swing districts or districts they perceive to trend Republican. That includes the 19th District, which covers Aberdeen, Montesano, and Longview, and the 24th District, which covers Port Angeles, Port Townsend, and Hoquiam.

Democrats are also targeting swing districts, particularly in King County and the South Sound, hoping to ride momentum from the midterms.

Statewide voter turnout hovered around 26 percent, and King County was at 24.67 percent. The Secretary of State’s Office expects close to 40 percent turnout after all ballots have been counted.

