MINNEAPOLIS — Tomi Lahren's Sunday brunch included one more drink than she ordered.

According to posts on Twitter and Snapchat, Lahren had a drink thrown at her as she and her mother left UNION rooftop bar in Minneapolis.

The post shows an unidentified woman throw the drink, then Lahren confronting her while other patrons yell obscenities at her, calling Lahren a racist and telling her to leave.

The FOX News contributor was in town on tour for her "Family, Freedom and Final Thoughts" show, which had been hosted at the Pantages Theater Saturday night.

Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren had a drink thrown at her at a Minneapolis bar pic.twitter.com/XIDjwZfe6H — Deluxe Culture (@DeluxeCulture) May 22, 2018

Lahren appeared on Fox and Friends Wednesday to discuss the incident and later received a tweet of support from President Trump.

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Reports say the drink thrown was water and was allegedly thrown at Lahren after she noticed a group of women glaring at her. As Lahren walked by them, she apparently said, "Just another day in the life."

I appreciate the words of support- even from those who normally dislike me. Free speech is a gift- no need to resort to that kind of attack. I’ll discuss the restaurant incident on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 23, 2018

Lahren has commonly found herself in the center of controversy, being outspoken on everything from immigration to pro-gun policies, and rising to fame for her viral videos where she calls out everyone from Colin Kaepernick to Beyonce.

