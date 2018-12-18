President Donald Trump's charitable foundation has agreed to dissolve under judicial supervision amid an ongoing lawsuit, according to a statement by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood.

The Trump Foundation previously wanted to dissolve on its own terms. The stipulation that requires the foundation to dissolve under judicial supervision will only allow the foundation to distribute its remaining assets to organizations approved by the attorney general's office.

"Our petition detailed a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation -- including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more. This amounted to the Trump Foundation functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump's business and political interests," Underwood said in a statement.

"This is an important victory for the rule of law, making clear that there is one set of rules for everyone," Underwood said. "We'll continue to move our suit forward to ensure that the Trump Foundation and its directors are held to account for their clear and repeated violations of state and federal law."

