WASHINGTON — Friday morning, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency at the nation's southern border. It was the 60th time a sitting president had used the National Emergencies Act since it was passed in 1976. However, he used the law in a way no other president has before.

The law was passed during President Jimmy Carter’s administration as an attempt to rein in the powers presidents can exercise by declaring an emergency. Carter was the first to utilize the new law in November 1979, when he declared an emergency to freeze assets of the government and Central Bank of Iran amid the Iran Hostage Crisis.

Since then - not counting Friday's latest announcement - presidents have declared 58 other national emergencies, 31 of which, including Carter’s sanctions on Iran, remain active to this day.

Far and away the most common use of national emergencies has been to place sanctions on foreign individuals, groups and governments. Seventy-six percent of all national emergencies were declared to block property or prohibit trade. President Ronald Reagan used the law to impose sanctions on Nicaragua, Libya and South Africa, and his successor, President George H.W. Bush, declared national emergencies to issue sanctions on Iran and the Haitian military.

President Bill Clinton was the most prolific user of national emergencies. He declared 18 during his presidency, including emergencies to block new investments in Burman, to issue sanctions on the Taliban and, just days before he left office, to block the import of rough diamonds to the U.S. which were being used to fund the Revolutionary United Front during Sierra Leone’s civil war.

On Thursday, Congress passed a funding bill to keep the government open and avoid another shutdown. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement Thursday afternoon saying Trump intended to sign the bill, but that he also intended to take "other executive action, including a national emergency” to secure the southern border.

When he did so Friday, Trump used the power of a national emergency declaration in a profoundly different way than his predecessors – as a means of appropriating money without the consent of Congress.

Trump campaigned heavily on the need for a wall spanning the southern border, and shut down the government for more than a month in a bid to extract $5.7 billion in funding for the wall from Congress. The shutdown ended with no additional appropriations for border security, and the funding bill passed by Congress Thursday contained only about $1.4 billion for border barriers.

Democrats, and some Republicans, have said they will oppose any attempts by Trump to use a national emergency to side-step Congress on wall funding. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a joint statement Thursday afternoon calling any such attempt “a lawless act” and a gross abuse of the power of the presidency.

Below, see each national emergency declared since 1976:

Donald Trump