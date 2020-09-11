Joe Biden was named President-elect. Here's what comes next

The Biden-Harris team now faces the difficult challenge of uniting Americans, while President Trump vows to fight the results in court starting Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to be the next president of the United States.

After days of delays and ballot counting, President-elect Joe Biden declared victory when he secured more than 270 electoral votes Saturday. His running mate Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman and woman of color to become Vice President-elect.

The team now faces the difficult challenge of uniting Americans, while President Trump vows to fight the results in court starting Monday.

But before Joe Biden is officially declared the 46th President of the United States and the election becomes official, states and Congress must check off a number of important steps.

Georgia, North Carolina and Alaska are still counting ballots. Because he has a slim lead in Georgia, its secretary of state said they'll do a recount. We may not know those results of the recount until the end of the month.

We can also expect the Trump campaign to request recounts in several other states where the race was close, such as Wisconsin.

But according to a recent report by nonpartisan nonprofit FairVote, recounts likely won't overturn the results of races and change the outcome.

States still have to certify results and they each have laws dictating different timelines. That waiting period between Election Day and vote certification gives states more time to tally up every vote, which is more helpful this year with mail-in ballots still trickling in in many states.

President Trump is actually fighting to disqualify those ballots coming in after Election Day in many states.

His lawyers will head to court Monday to try and reverse the results of the election, alleging fraud. They're filing several lawsuits in federal and state courts around the country.

A judge in Pennsylvania granted the campaign's request to observe poll workers in Philadelphia up close as they processed mail-in ballots, overturning earlier rules that kept them further away.

Many lawsuits trying to halt vote-counting or disqualify ballots were already thrown out on lack of merit; the Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans dropped one in Nevada over observers in Clark County. Experts say other lawsuits - specifically over mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania - likely won't change the outcome of the race.

Once those lawsuits work through their way through the system and states then certify the votes, those results go to the Archivist of the United States.

Then, the electoral college comes into play. State presidential electors hold a vote on December 14.

On January 6, Congress will meet to officially count the electoral votes and declare the 46th president. Inauguration Day comes two weeks later on January 20.

Biden and Harris are already hitting the ground running; on Monday morning their transition team announced its coronavirus advisory board, made up of a group of scientists and public health experts.

Biden and Harris are readying an action plan to go into effect on Inauguration Day.