OLYMPIA, Wash. — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in the Tacoma Dome on Monday night in his first 2020 campaign appearance in Washington state.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who represents the 7th Congressional District that covers most of Seattle, is expected to be at the rally alongside Sanders.

Sanders is fresh off a win in the New Hampshire primary and visiting Washington ahead of its March 10 presidential primary. State Democrats scrapped the caucuses they previously used – and which Sanders won in 2016 – for the primary.

Ballots will be mailed to the state's nearly 4.5 million registered voters on Feb. 21.

RELATED: Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire, cements Democrats top 2

RELATED: After reporting issues in Iowa, could the same happen in the Washington primary?

Since he launched his presidential bid, Sanders has raised nearly $6 million from Washingtonians, according to his campaign.

An exclusive KING 5 News poll also suggests Sanders could earn the Democratic vote in Washington. The poll, which was conducted last month by SurveyUSA, found 26% of likely Democratic voters in Washington would cast their vote for Sanders if the presidential primary were to happen today. Joe Biden would earn 21% of the vote, Elizabeth Warren would garner 16%, and Mike Bloomberg would receive 12%.

The Sanders rally is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but it is recommended to RSVP.