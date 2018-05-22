It's been, fundraising-wise, a very good last 18 months for Donald Trump.

Through rallies designed to stir up his base and higher-end fundraisers such as a California event that cost some backers $250,000, Trump is off to a good start in his presumptive reelection bid.

A small chunk of his support comes from Oregon, where he won 39.1 percent of the vote in 2016 (Hillary Rodham Clinton won 50.1 percent). Since the beginning of 2017, Oregonians have contributed more than $56,000 to Trump’s presidential campaign. The 403 locals who contributed individual dollar amounts gave an average of $89.74 to the president’s 2020 efforts.

Contributions to that end account for a smidgeon of the $42 million-plus that Trump has raised since January 2017, or the month he took office, according to Slate.

Of that amount, $13 million has come from individual contributions.

We're examining Donald Trump’s campaign fundraising because, two-and-a-half years before the 2020 election, his staff is filing campaign reports for his reelection. Trump has also hired a campaign director for the effort.

The topic of Trump fundraising money has also arisen after Trump nominated Gordon Sondland, the Portland hotelier, for the role of ambassador to the European Union. Sondland gave Trump $1 million for the president-elect’s inauguration festivities, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The contribution was part of the $88 million Trump collected for the inauguration. Barack Obama had collected $32 million in 2012 and $35 million in 2008.

The Federal Elections Commission data indicates that no other candidates have made formal forays into the 2020 race. One unauthorized committee to elect Oprah Winfrey has so far raised just $25.

We've tallied the numbers and determined the biggest individual donors to Trump over the last four quarters. While the biggest contributors still haven't matched the maximum $2,700 given by Sandy student Justin Alexander in June 2017, 24 contributors have forked over at least $500. Another 12 have contributed more than $1,000.

Here are the top 27 Oregon contributors (with three of them tying for the No. 25 slot) to Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

