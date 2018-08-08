PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has shuffled bureau assignments for the city’s five commissioners, pulling some commissioners from longtime posts and giving Portland’s newest commissioner a challenging workload.

In Portland, the mayor can change bureau assignments for the four elected commissioners and himself. Wheeler announced the bureau reassignments on Wednesday.

The mayor said he chose the new bureau assignments for 2018 so each commissioner has bureaus that are connected.

“Whether it’s improving planning and permitting, enhancing public safety, or maintaining critical infrastructure, the idea is to group like bureaus together under a single commissioner to better align work in important subject areas,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler retained control of several key city bureaus, including police, housing, and development services.

Last year, Wheeler notably took the Bureau of Emergency Communication from commissioner Amanda Fritz, after a damning 911 report.

This year, he took Portland Parks and Recreation from Fritz, who was first assigned the bureau under former mayor Charlie Hales in 2013. The department’s director Mike Abbate resigned in May 2018.

Commissioner Nick Fish will take over the parks department. He will no longer lead the Portland Water Bureau as Wheeler gave that bureau to Fritz.

Portland’s newest commissioner, Chloe Eudaly, was given the challenging task of leading the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Commissioner Dan Saltzman, who will retire in December, previously oversaw the transportation bureau. Saltzman will lead the bureau of emergency communications, emergency management and fire and rescue through the end of the year.

Saltzman will be replaced by one of two city council candidates facing off in the November general election: Jo Ann Hardesty or Loretta Smith.

Full list of bureau assignments:

MAYOR TED WHEELER

Portland Police Bureau

Portland Housing Bureau

Bureau of Planning and Sustainability

Prosper Portland

Bureau of Development Services

City Budget Office

City Attorney

Government Relations

Office of Management & Finance

Office of Community Technology

Liaison Responsibilities

Travel Portland

Regional Disaster Preparedness Organization – Policy Committee (with Commissioner Saltzman)

Home Forward

A Home For Everyone (with Commissioner Eudaly)

Visitor Development Fund Board (VDF Board)

Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (with Commissioner Saltzman)

Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission

Portland Community Media

Human Rights Commission (with Commissioner Fritz)

League of Oregon Cities (with Commissioner Fritz)

Portland Children’s Levy (with Commissioner Saltzman)

Royal Rosarians

Portland Commission on Disability (with Commissioner Fritz)

COMMISSIONER EUDALY

Office Community & Civic Life

Portland Bureau of Transportation

Liaison Responsibilities

A Home for Everyone (with Mayor Wheeler)

Regional Arts & Culture Council

Portland’5 Centers for the Arts

Public Involvement Advisory Committee

New Portlanders Policy Council

Metro Policy Advisory Committee (MPAC)

Multnomah County Animal Control

Multnomah Youth Commission

Portland Streetcar, Inc.

Portland Mall Management, Inc.

Portland Aerial Tram Board

Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT)

COMMISSIONER FISH

Bureau of Environmental Services

Portland Parks & Recreation

Liaison Responsibilities

Office of Film & Video

Venture Portland

Metropolitan Exposition and Recreation Commission (MERC)

Elders in Action

Portland Utility Board (PUB)

Portland Parks Foundation

Portland Parks Board

Pioneer Courthouse Square

COMMISSIONER FRITZ

Portland Water Bureau

Bureau of Hydroelectric Power

Office of Equity and Human Rights

Liaison Responsibilities

League of Oregon Cities (with Mayor Wheeler)

Metro Policy Advisory Committee (MPAC)

Fair & Moral Claims Committee

Portland Utility Board (PUB)

Human Rights Commission (with Mayor Wheeler)

Visitor Development Fund Board (VDF Board)

Rose Festival Foundation

Portland Commission on Disability (with Mayor Wheeler)

Oversight Responsibilities

Open & Accountable Elections program

COMMISSIONER SALTZMAN

Portland Fire & Rescue

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management

Bureau of Emergency Communications

Fire & Police Disability & Retirement

Oversight Responsibilities

Portland Children’s Levy (with Mayor Wheeler)

The Gateway Center

Liaison Responsibilities

BOEC User Board

Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (with Mayor Wheeler)

Regional Disaster Preparedness Organization – Policy Committee (with Mayor Wheeler)

Fair & Moral Claims Committee

