Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler testified in front of a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday to explain what Portland is doing to combat climate change.

Wheeler was one of five mayors of major U.S. cities invited to testify in front of the Senate Democrat's Special Committee on the Climate Crisis. The other mayors were Kirk Cardwell (Honolulu, Hawaii), Melvin Carter (St. Paul, Minnesota), William Peduto (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), and Keisha Lance Bottoms (Atlanta, Georgia).

The hearing addressed what large cities like Portland are doing to "cut carbon pollution and become more resilient to the impacts of climate change," and "the role the federal government can and should play," according to a press release.

