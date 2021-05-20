Lawyer: Oregon representative didn't intend sexual favors for vote

An investigator hired by the Oregon Legislature concluded that Witt did not intend to tell a colleague that he would vote for her bill in exchange for sexual favors.

SALEM, Ore — An investigator hired by the Oregon Legislature has concluded that Democrat Rep. Brad Witt, of Clatskanie, did not intend to tell a colleague that he would vote for her bill in exchange for sexual favors.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports, however, the investigator did find that Republican Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, of Prineville, “was not unreasonable” to interpret Witt’s text message as sexual harassment.

According to screenshots of messages, the exchange happened after Breese-Iverson asked Witt to back her bill easing red tape for reservoir owners in her district.

Witt says he's gratified that the probe dealt with the facts and looks forward to a final resolution.