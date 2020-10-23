In Oregon, all ballots must arrive by mail or drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. But in Washington, ballots just need to be postmarked by election day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The last day to safely mail in ballots in Oregon is Tuesday, Oct. 27. After that date, all voters must return their ballot to an official drop site.

In Oregon, ballots must be received by mail or drop box by 8 p.m. on election day. You can track your Oregon ballot on the Secretary of State website here.

Call your county election office if you have not received your ballot yet. You can find more information about requesting a replacement ballot here.

The suggested day to mail in ballots in Oregon used to be the Thursday before election day, though officials have moved it to be a full week before election day with guidance from the United States Postal Service (USPS).

While, in Oregon, all mail-in ballots need to arrive by 8 p.m. on election day, in Washington, ballots just need to be postmarked by Nov. 3. Although election officials suggest mailing them earlier to ensure voters do not miss the deadline and to ease strain on election offices.

Like in Oregon, Washington voters have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to return ballots to official drop sites. You can find a list of Clark County’s drop boxes here and a list of Skamania County’s drop boxes here.