Gov. Kotek takes questions after first meeting of Portland economic recovery task force

Gov. Tina Kotek announced the task force earlier this month and said it would come up with a plan to jumpstart economic revitalization in downtown Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has revealed the full list of members of the Portland Central City Task Force, an initiative she announced earlier this month aimed at coming up with a plan to jumpstart economic revitalization and recovery in downtown Portland.

The full member list came a few hours before the group's first scheduled meeting Tuesday morning. Kotek and task force co-chair Dan McMillan, CEO of Portland-based insurance company The Standard, held a news conference shortly after the meeting ended.

The task force will focus on issues like crime, homelessness and taxation, and Kotek and McMillan previously said the membership list would be a cross-section of local elected officials, business owners and community leaders. The group will meet monthly from August to October, with the intention of developing recommendations to present in December at the Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is one of the members, and on Tuesday morning his office released a lengthy list of requests he intends to make at the first meeting, such as at least $4 million more per biennium for ongoing maintenance and cleanup work along Portland roads controlled by the Oregon Department of Transportation and $12 million to make sure encampments don't return to those sites.

Wheeler also planned to ask for commitment of $21 million to fund the Temporary Alternative Shelter Sites, the large-scale sanctioned campsites that the city has been developing, echoing a similar request he made to Multnomah County earlier this year.

In addition to renewing calls to speed up new police officer training at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, Wheeler also asked for 96 Oregon State Police officers to be immediately reassigned to increase enforcement in Portland, and said the state police agency should open a branch office in downtown Portland.

Kotek's office said additional leaders or subject matter experts not included in the official list will be invited to join some of the task force's committees, which will focus on topic areas like community safety, housing and homelessness and taxes for services. The full member list is:

Governor Tina Kotek, State of Oregon, Co-Chair

Dan McMillan, CEO, The Standard, Co-Chair

Senator Ron Wyden, US Senate

Congressman Earl Blumenauer, U.S. Congressional District 3

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, U.S. Congressional District 1

Representative Janelle Bynum, Oregon House District 39

Representative Rob Nosse, Oregon House District 42

Representative Tawna Sanchez, Oregon House District 43

President Lynn Peterson, Metro

Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Multnomah County

District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Multnomah County

Mayor Ted Wheeler, City of Portland

Oscar Arana, Native American Youth and Family Services

Candace Avalos, Verde

Kimberly Branam, Prosper Portland

Jessie Burke, Society Hotel in Old Town

Kimberly Cooper, Fortuna Group

Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health

Graciela Cowger, Schwabe

Patrick Criteser, Tillamook County Creamery Association

Ann Cudd, Portland State University

Nicole Davison León, Hispanic Metro Chamber

Stacey Dodson, US Bank

Brian Ferriso, Portland Art Museum

Ernesto Fonseca, Hacienda CDC

Robert Gootee, Moda Health

Erin Graham, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

Stephen Green, Business for a Better Portland

Dewayne Hankins, Portland Trail Blazers

Nkenge Harmon Johnson, The Urban League

Andrew Hoan, Portland Metro Chamber

Duncan Hwang, Metro Council, and Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon

Renée J. James, Ampere Computing

Cobi Lewis, Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon

Nolan Lienhart, ZGF Architects

Jim Mark, Melvin Mark

Jan Mason, Mackenzie, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce of Oregon and Greater Portland Economic Development District, Chair

Jeff Miller, Travel Portland

Andy Mendenhall, Central City Concern

Lance Randall, Black Business Association of Oregon

Curtis Robinhold, Port of Portland

Lisa Schroeder, Mother’s Bistro

Alando Simpson, City of Roses Disposal & Recycling

Vanessa Sturgeon, TMT Development

Michelle Weisenbach, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, Greater Portland Inc Chair

Charles Wilhoite, Willamette Management

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information after the news conference.