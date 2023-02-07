First Lady Jill Biden is coming to the Seattle area this week. Here's why

One of her stops includes the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center to promote the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

SEATTLE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Seattle to visit the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and attend political events for the Biden Victory Fund this week.

She will arrive at the King County International Airport in Seattle on Thursday evening. The following day, she plans to go to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center to promote the Biden Administration Unity Agenda and Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The Unity Agenda encompasses the four areas identified by the Biden Administration to earn bipartisan support. These, along with ending cancer, include protecting veterans, handling the mental health crisis, and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic.

During First Lady Jill Biden's visit to Fred Hutchinson, she will highlight cancer survivor support, with an emphasis on specialized health care and research. These will include childhood cancers and breast cancer, according to a White House press release.

The First Lady was last in western Washington in October of 2022 when she made an appearance at Bates Technical College in Tacoma to promote the workforce development program. During this visit to Washington state, she also went to the Pacific Science Center's Hidden Helpers Coalition event, in Seattle which highlighted supporting children in military and veteran caregiving families.

After her visit to Seattle, Biden will travel to Los Angeles and San Diego on Saturday to speak at more events for the Biden Victory Fund. The Fund is a joint fundraising committee for President Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.