A crucial moment is expected Monday morning for Oregon’s cap-and-trade climate change bill.

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means is expected to vote on Senate Bill 1530. If it makes it through the committee, it would then go to the senate floor for a vote, which could trigger a walkout by Republicans.

If passed, the bill would limit the amount of emissions Oregonians pump into the atmosphere over time.

What will it cost you?

The bill itself is not directly creating new taxes on gas or anything else. It is making big polluters buy "carbon credits" from the state. Those credits will allow them to release emissions. However, because those industries will be paying for credits, the companies are expected to raise their prices on gas and utilities.

Democrats think they have the votes to get it through the committee Monday morning, but Republican Senator Tim Knopp thinks otherwise.

“The Democrats have seven votes, Republicans have five votes and Betsy Johnson, Senator Betsy Johnson from Scappoose is one of the Democrat votes, she is opposed to the bill,” said Knopp. “So, it will be high drama 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.”

If Democrats do not have enough votes, the Senate President Peter Courtney could force it through. That would be a big power play though.

“He would step onto this committee, as is his power as the senate president, and they would vote the measure out and it would immediately the Republicans would walk out, that's one step,” explained KGW political analyst Len Bergstein.

Another option would be to keep the bill in the Joint Committee on Ways and Means to keep Republicans from walking out. In a walk out, the Senate cannot do anything, so other bills get put on hold too.

“So you would hold the bill in Ways and Means and not hear it, even though ... you could just delay that, it happens all the time in the legislature, and deal with some other things, keep the machinery of government moving on other bills that are very important and then come back to this issue for this show down a week or so later,” Bergstein said.

Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick said they have made a lot of compromises and the bill looks different than it did last session, when a walkout brought that effort to close. She said it now better reflects all the interests of Oregon.

“We're an urban state, a suburban state, and we're a rural state, and all those voices are important and all need to be taken into account when we do a bill like this,” Senator Burdick said. “Bottom line, we don't want to lose a single job in Oregon and we want to create many, many more jobs in our new clean energy economy.”

Senator Knopp though disagrees with the bill and thinks this issue should be decided by voters.

“All of the Republicans I am aware of are voting no on the bill, they think it's too complicated, too expensive, and inefficient to do carbon reduction in the way that's currently being done,” Knopp said.

If Republicans do end up walking out again, Bergstein said it will change politics as we know it in Oregon.

“If every time that you don't agree with someone you walk out, that's what happens, it's my way or the highway, well then you've got a different tone to politics than you do in terms of the politics I've known all the time I've lived in Oregon,” Bergstein said.

