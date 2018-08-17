SEATTLE — A Thurston County judge has thrown out more than 300,000 signatures to put a gun-control initiative on the November ballot.

Superior Court Judge James Dixon said the signature petitions for Initiative 1639 did not "comport" with state law. He ordered the secretary of state's office to stop certification of the ballot measure.

Initiative 1639, which is backed by the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, would raise the purchase age of semi-automatic rifles to 21, incentivize secure storage, and require enhanced background checks and a waiting period similar to what’s required for handguns.

It would be the most sweeping gun safety initiative put before voters in recent history.

The National Rifle Association and Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation had filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman, claiming the petitions didn't follow the law by clearly identifying what would change in the statute.

They also said the font was too small to be readable.

“The initiative process has no place for deceit and deception,” Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, said in a statement. “The so-called Alliance for Gun Responsibility acted totally irresponsible in circulating this initiative to the voters and it not only cost them millions of wasted dollars but their credibility as well.”

Prior to the ruling, Judge James Dixon said the text on the back of the initiative would "not allow voters to make informed decisions." He pointed out that Lori Augino, the director of elections for the Office of the Secretary of State, raised that issue during the process to get the initiative on the ballot.

Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility has filed an appeal with the Washington State Supreme Court and requested an expedited review so the initiative can still make the November ballot.

Gregory Wong, council for Safe Schools Safe Communities, said "no court in Washington state" has prevented an initiative going to the ballot "based on alleged defects in the petition."

Alliance for Gun Responsibility CEO Renee Hopkins said the judge’s ruling was “shocking.”

“Today’s decision tossed out the signatures of more than 377,000 voters, and undermined the rights of the citizens of this state in favor of the interests of the gun lobby,” Hopkins said in a statement. “It’s not right, and we will continue to fight.”

