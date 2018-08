VANCOUVER, Wash. — Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) and Carolyn Long (D) have advanced to November’s general election to represent Washington’s southwest congressional district.

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District includes Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston and Wahkiakum counties.

Herrera Beutler has represented the district since 2011 and is seeking her fifth term.

