Washington is 15th state to make hazing a felony under new law

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee signed off on a bill Monday that strengthens anti-hazing laws in Washington state.
The "Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law," or House Bill 1002, increases penalties for the most serious types of hazing from a misdemeanor to a felony.
Sam Martinez of Bellevue died in 2019 after a night of hazing at a fraternity at Washington State University. A total of 15 fraternity members were charged with misdemeanors for supplying alcohol to a minor.
Since then, Martinez' parents have pushed lawmakers to strengthen hazing laws.
The "Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law" makes hazing a gross misdemeanor, instead of a lower-level misdemeanor. In incidents where someone is killed or suffers “substantial bodily harm,” hazing could be charged as a felony.
The bill passed unanimously off the floor of the House on March 1, and the state Senate approved the measure April 6.
Washington is the 15th state to make hazing a felony under the new law.
This is the second anti-hazing law for which Martinez' family has advocated. In 2022, lawmakers approved a bill that requires universities to publically report hazing violations and provide hazing education for students.