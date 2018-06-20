Governor Jay Inslee will announce $1.2 million in new funding Wednesday for Northwest Immigrant Rights Group's legal services for individuals, families, and unaccompanied minors.

The funding comes as the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy has accelerated family separations at the border. Dozens of asylum seekers at a federal detention center in SeaTac had their children taken away by federal authorities.

"Everyone is entitled to a fair and due process, and this funding will help make sure Washington is doing everything it can to protect that system of justice for all,” Inslee said in a statement.

The funding comes from a grant program that the state Legislature approved last session combined with additional emergency funds.

Inslee has been vocal against the separations, calling them “horrific.” He and Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson also signed a letter Monday demanding answers about the asylum seekers detained in SeaTac.

The Department of Homeland Security is drafting an executive action that would keep families apprehended at the border together during detention. President Donald Trump says he'll be "signing something" on immigration, wants to keep migrant families together.

