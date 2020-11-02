PORTLAND, Ore. — Primary elections are quickly approaching in both Oregon and Washington. While both states conduct elections by mail, they vary in registration rules.

In Washington, the deadline to register online and through the mail is March 2, 2020. You can also register to vote in person during regular business hours all the way through Election Day on March 10, 2020. On that day, you can register anytime before 8 p.m.

In Oregon, the deadline to register is April 28, 2020. All voters must be registered 21 days before an election to receive a ballot in the mail.

Your ballot must be received by mail or dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 19th, 2020.

