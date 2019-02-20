SALEM, Ore. — A bill introduced at the behest of Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum closes loopholes in a 2015 "revenge porn" bill passed by the legislature.

As the law is now written, the crime of "unlawful dissemination of an intimate image" is that shown through an Internet website.

As Detective Jonithin Funkhouser pointed out in a letter to the House Committee on the Judiciary, revenge porn he has investigated also is spread via text message, email, even "hand delivering printed images to neighbors."

Also needed is a clear direction on how a reasonable person would recognize the victim the images, he said.

House Bill 2393 would fix that, he wrote.

The bill would also amend the law to allow victims redress.

Perpetrators in the images may be subject special, general and emotional distress with fines of $5,000, plus punitive damages and attorney fees of the victime. If they are minors, their parents pay up to $5,000.

Attorney Jacqueline Swanson, who defends victims of sexual violence, says the redress changes "would provide a more holistic and restorative approach" for victims.

She asks that the committee also amend the law to allow victims to anonymously seek legal redress.

A public hearing is scheduled on the bill Wednesday at 1 p.m.

