Ban on sale of high-capacity magazines passes state House, moves to Gov. Inslee's desk

The bill bans the manufacturing, import, distribution or sale of high capacity magazines in Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state House passed a ban on high-capacity magazines Friday night.

The bill passed 55 to 42. It will now move to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk, who has previously said he would sign it.

SB 5078 prohibits the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds, along with the manufacturing, distribution, possession, import or purchase of high-capacity magazines in Washington state.

A high-capacity magazine is defined as an ammunition feeding device with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds of ammunition, or any conversion kit, part or combination of parts that can be assembled to allow someone to carry more than 10 rounds.

Those who already own high-capacity magazines will be allowed to keep them. Anyone found in violation of the law once it goes into effect could be charged with a gross misdemeanor.

The high capacity magazine ban has been proposed in the state legislature several times but failed to pass the Senate. The bill was re-introduced at the request of Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who first introduced the bill in 2016.

Ferguson released a statement on Twitter Friday night, saying "Today is the fulfillment of years of hard work from so many. More than five years ago, I stood with the parents of shooting victims, legislators, mayors, police chiefs and representatives from faith communities to say enough is enough and proposed banning the sale of high capacity magazines in Washington state."

"Today our Legislature chose public safety over the gun lobby, and I am deeply appreciative of their service. This policy will save lives and make our communities safer from gun violence," he said.

AG Ferguson releases statement on the passage of legislation to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, which he has proposed as Attorney General Request legislation every year starting in 2016. #waleg pic.twitter.com/rFo2qHGfjF — Washington State Attorney General (@AGOWA) March 5, 2022

In the past, bans on high-capacity magazines have faced legal challenges from gun rights groups. The bill authors wrote they are not attempting to pass an outright ban, but instead they only intend to limit the sale or transfer of large-capacity magazines, allowing those who previously owned or inherit large-capacity magazines to keep them.