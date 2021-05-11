Herrera Beutler will vote to keep Cheney in House leadership

Rep. Liz Cheney, one of 10 Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach the former president, is expected to be ousted from her position this week.

SEATTLE — Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, one of 10 Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, says she will vote to retain Rep. Liz Cheney in Republican leadership.

Cheney, who also voted to impeach the former president, is expected to be ousted from her position this week.

A spokesman for Beutler told The Seattle Times in an email she would vote to keep Cheney in leadership.

Beutler represents the 3rd Congressional District in southwest Washington.