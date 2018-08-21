PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An attorney for Democratic Gov. Kate Brown's re-election campaign is demanding that Oregon TV stations stop airing an attack advertisement, claiming the ad is illegal under state law because it's making false statements.

A letter by attorney Harry Wilson was sent to stations Monday, saying the recent ad by the group Priority Oregon contains several untrue statements, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported .

"This is a clear, unambiguous false statement of fact, and that is illegal," Wilson said. "What we're asking is that these stations recognize that Priority Oregon is breaking the law and take down the illegal ad."

The group's ad titled "Scary" depicts a woman reading a bedtime story to her children about Oregon under Brown's leadership. The ad suggests that Brown has allowed homelessness to get out of hand, children to go hungry and seniors to be abused. At the end of the story, the woman says "you can sell drugs while running a day care," while pointing to an illustration of a figure holding a baggie of what appears to be marijuana.

The letter takes note of that statement and cites state administrative rules that prevent people from being certified as child care providers if they hold a medical marijuana license, or grow or distribute marijuana.

"That statement is categorically and unambiguously untrue: It is illegal to sell drugs at a child care center in Oregon under numerous provisions of Oregon law," Wilson said in the letter.

Under state law, TV stations are not liable in most cases for airing false campaign statements knowingly created by another party. Wilson acknowledged that stations are not obligated to pull the ad despite the letter's demand.

Republican state Rep. Knute Buehler is challenging Brown for the governor's office.

