Here’s how a government shutdown could impact Oregonians

Federal funding could keep many programs going through October. If a shutdown lasts longer, more Oregonians could really see an impact on their everyday lives.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A government shutdown is looming with just one day left for the federal government to come together and pass a federal budget. They have until the end of Saturday, which marks the end of this fiscal year.

It would mainly impact federal workers; that’s people like TSA agents, air traffic controllers and even park rangers. As for non-federal workers, they likely won’t see much of an impact right away but that could change depending on how long the shutdown would last. And right now, it’s that uncertainty that’s having the biggest impact on Oregonians.

Oregon Democrats called this a crisis on Friday. In a virtual press conference, they said the American people deserve better.

“This is unprecedented, and I’m really frustrated because this could end overnight, we only need four Republicans to vote with all the Democrats to end it,” said Democratic Congressman Earl Blumenauer.

“No one wins. It's damaging to children and families and our economy,” said Democratic Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports certain benefits would continue for a month, including social security checks, Oregon Health Plan benefits under Medicaid and food stamps. However, the head of the Oregon Food Bank said a shutdown would still have an immediate impact.

“If the government shuts down hunger will increase. Hunger will get worse,” said Susannah Morgan, the president of the Oregon Food Bank. She said the need for food assistance is already high with other factors like a rise in food prices and inflation, and that would only increase with a shutdown.

Every year, Congress is supposed to pass 12 spending bills. So far, they’ve passed four. They have less than 48 hours to pass the rest or else the government will be forced to shut down.

The last government shutdown happened five years ago in 2018 and last 35 days. According to the Pew Research Center, it’s a chronic issue. In the past 50 years, Congress has only passed its required spending bills on time four times.

“I can only imagine what Americans are thinking and trying to figure out the uncertainty is almost too great, probably, for some,” said Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who represents parts of rural Oregon. “We have to make sure that we’re protecting Oregonians. People don’t want to see a reduction in what they are expecting."

Chavez-DeRemer is co-sponsoring a bill that would fund the government through January 11. On Friday, house Republicans tried passing a similar short-term funding bill but failed. That bill also included cutting benefits for women and children and increased spending for Homeland Security. Democrats are now pointing the finger at Republicans and arguing they’re putting Republican priorities before a bipartisan agreement.

“It is unacceptable that the extreme House Republicans have put the country in this position because that’s exactly what’s happening,” said Bonamici.