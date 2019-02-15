PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown will give a speech to the City Club of Portland on Friday afternoon in Portland.

The governor is expected to outline her goals for this year and her first full term. The speech and a question and answer session with the City Club of Portland is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. The speech is part of the City Club's weekly Friday Forum.

Brown, a Democrat, was re-elected as governor in November. She previously took over for resigned Democratic Governor John Kitzahber in 2015 and won a special election in 2016 to finish his term. She was the first openly bisexual governor elected in the United States.

During her inaugural address last month, Brown unveiled some of her top priorities including education, voter rights, campaign finance reform, health care, affordable and accessible housing, climate change, and clean energy, among others.

Earlier this week, Brown and housing officials announced the beginning of a new statewide housing plan designed to help tens of thousands of Oregonians find stable housing.

Gov. Brown discussed her legislative goals earlier this year on KGW's Straight Talk with Laural Porter. Watch the full interview below.

Correction: This story initially said Brown's speech on Friday was her State of the State address. Her State of the State address was her inaugural address. The governor's office says Friday's speech will be a recap of her State of the State address.