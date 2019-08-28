SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she supports a special session to bring legislators back to Salem to address issues surrounding a new law intended to curb the use of the death penalty in Oregon.

A ruling earlier this month that former death row inmate Martin Allen Johnson couldn't be sentenced to death upon retrial showed that the law appears to go further than supporters intended. State prosecutors have been working to determine how many murder cases could be affected.

RELATED: Ruling: New Oregon death penalty rules affect old cases

Lawmakers behind the new law said they were surprised by the ruling and would seek a fix to the law.

Senate Bill 1013, which passed earlier this year, limits the use of capital punishment to a narrow set of circumstances, including terrorist acts and murders of children or law enforcement officers. Officials also appeared to take pains to ensure those changes would apply to sentences moving forward, not cases where a sentence was pending or those where a punishment had already been handed down.

RELATED: Oregon substantially narrows use of death penalty

On Wednesday, Brown released the following statement about the controversy:

"Based on the clarification by the Oregon Department of Justice, it is clear there is a misunderstanding about the intent of the words in Senate Bill 1013. Given the seriousness of the issues that we’re dealing with and the impact on victims and their families, I think it's critically important that there be clarity about the law.

"I will support a statutory fix to address the misunderstanding regarding the bill's retroactivity. I’ve spoken to Senator Prozanski and I’m willing to support a special session. I expect legislators to work with stakeholders and legislators across the aisle and around the state to craft the language and get the votes. Should that be accomplished, I will call a special session before the end of September, and the session needs to be focused on this narrow issue."

House Republican Leader Carl Wilson said repealing the bill might be the best course of action in a special session, allowing ample time before the 2020 regular session to analyze the issue.

VIDEO: Straight Talk: Gov. Brown on homelessness and death penalty