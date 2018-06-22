PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is demanding information about migrant children sent to Oregon after being separated from their families at the US-Mexico border.

On Friday, Brown sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Secretary Alex Azar of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“In Oregon, we have come to learn that at least four unaccompanied youth are currently detained in a facility in our state,” wrote Brown. “However, little is known about their status, access to care and legal services, or when they will be reunited with their families.”

Brown set a deadline of Monday, June 25 for the federal agencies to respond. She also asked for weekly updates.

The governor inquired about exactly how many migrant children are being held in Oregon, their ages and genders. The letter also demanded to know if the children had access to education and lawyers.

A Portland attorney contracted to represent the unaccompanied migrant children in Oregon couldn’t provide details about individual cases. Generally, she explained, separation can be very traumatic and confusing.

“They don’t know where their family members are. They’re worried about those family members and what is happening with them,” said Virginia Maynes of Immigration Counseling Services. “They want to talk to them and hear that they are okay. The children don’t know what is going on.”

If separated families are able to locate loved ones, arranging a phone call can be difficult, explained Maynes. Multiple government agencies are involved. The parents are typically in the custody of U.S. Homeland Security after crossing the border illegally. U.S. Health and Human Services takes care of the children. Each facility has its own rules about when and if phone calls can be made.

“It can be very difficult,” said Maynes. “There has to be a connection between the two agencies for communication to happen.”

Gov. Brown Letter by KGW News on Scribd

© 2018 KGW