PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is again demanding information about migrant children sent to Oregon after being separated from their families at the US-Mexico border.

Brown, along with governors from five other states where migrant children are housed, sent a strongly worded letter on July 5 to Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, and Kristjen Nielsen, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"We write to express our growing concern with this Administration’s ability to reunify families in accordance with the federal court injunction issued on June 26, 2018," the letter said. "Given recent reports suggesting this process is being carried out chaotically and inconsistently, and in light of your agencies’ latest admission that hundreds more separated migrant children are in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) than were previously accounted for, we remain deeply concerned that wholly inadequate resources and procedures are in place to ensure children and parents are reunified safely and securely within the court-ordered deadlines."

The Trump administration has been ordered to reunite children separated from their families by next Tuesday. On Friday, the administration asked a judge for more time.

A spokesman for Brown's office said the governor has not yet heard back from the White House.

On June 22, Brown sent an initial letter to Nielsen and Azar, expressing her concern.

“In Oregon, we have come to learn that at least four unaccompanied youth are currently detained in a facility in our state,” wrote Brown. “However, little is known about their status, access to care and legal services, or when they will be reunited with their families.”

Brown set a deadline of Monday, June 25 for the federal agencies to respond. She also asked for weekly updates. Brown's office said the Trump administration has failed to respond.

The governor inquired about exactly how many migrant children are being held in Oregon, their ages and genders. The letter also demanded to know if the children had access to education and lawyers.

A Portland attorney contracted to represent the unaccompanied migrant children in Oregon couldn’t provide details about individual cases. Generally, she explained, separation can be very traumatic and confusing.

“They don’t know where their family members are. They’re worried about those family members and what is happening with them,” said Virginia Maynes of Immigration Counseling Services. “They want to talk to them and hear that they are okay. The children don’t know what is going on.”

If separated families are able to locate loved ones, arranging a phone call can be difficult, explained Maynes. Multiple government agencies are involved. The parents are typically in the custody of U.S. Homeland Security after crossing the border illegally. U.S. Health and Human Services takes care of the children. Each facility has its own rules about when and if phone calls can be made.

“It can be very difficult,” said Maynes. “There has to be a connection between the two agencies for communication to happen.”

