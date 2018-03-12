Former President George H.W. Bush became somewhat of a presidential-style icon for his fun, colorful socks that he often wore during public outings.

“I’m a self-proclaimed sock man," Bush once said in an email from the Republican National Committee. "The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern - the better.”

On Monday morning, Bush’s longtime spokesman, Jim McGrath revealed the socks the president will be wearing to his final resting place.

Former President George H.W. Bush will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in war. (Photo: Office of George H.W. Bush - Evan Sisley)

"Former President George H.W. Bush will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard the U.S.S. George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier," McGrath tweeted.

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

In 2015, the GOP famously sold colorful-striped "George H.W. Bush socks."

His socks even honored his wife. Bush wore book-themed socks to Barbara Bush's funeral to celebrate her commitment to literacy. His wife of 73 years, Bush died April 17 at 92 years old, after choosing to forgo further medical treatment after a series of hospitalizations.

He followed suit on Friday, passing away just months after his wife at the age of 94.

But that wasn't the first time Bush used his foot-wear to make a statement. From American flags to Superman, here are some of Bush's iconic sock looks throughout the years.

