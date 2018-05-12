WASHINGTON, D.C. — World figures, members of Congress, President Donald Trump and all four ex-presidents are attending the state funeral of President George H.W. Bush. Bush's son former President George W. Bush will give a eulogy, bidding a final Washington farewell to his father, who died Friday in Houston at age 94.

Here is the complete program provided by Bush spokesman Jim McGrath:

Organ prelude

  • George Fergus (Organist, Washington National Cathedral)

    • Musical Prelude

    • "Nocturne," The United States Marine Orchestra
    • "Lay me Low," The Armed Forces Chorus
    • "Our Town," The United States Marine Orchestra
    • "My Song in the Night," The Armed Forces Chorus
    • "Hymn to the Fallen" & "America the Beautiful," The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Marine Orchestra

    • Musical Honors

    • "Four Ruffles and Flourishes," "Hail to the Chief," and "For All the Saints," The United States Coast Guard Band

    The Reception of the Body

    • The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church and The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington

    Introit

    • "My house shall be called a house of prayer," The Cathedral Choir

    The Anthems in Procession

    • The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector, St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston

    Hymn

    • "Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven"

    The Collect for Burial

    • The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral

    The First Reading

    • Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20, Lauren Bush Lauren & Ashley Walker Bush

    Tribute

    • Jon Meacham, presidential historian and author

    Anthem

    • "The King of love my shepherd is," The Cathedral Choir

    The Second Reading

    • Revelation 21:1-4, 23-25, Jenna Bush Hager

    Tribute

    • Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada

    Tribute

    • Alan Simpson, former United States senator, Wyoming

    Anthem

    • "Last full measure of devotion," Ronan Tynan (soloist) & The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Marine Orchestra

    Tribute

    • Former President George W. Bush

      Anthem

      • "O God, our help in ages past," The Armed Forces Chorus with the United States Marine Orchestra
