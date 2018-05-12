WASHINGTON, D.C. — World figures, members of Congress, President Donald Trump and all four ex-presidents are attending the state funeral of President George H.W. Bush. Bush's son former President George W. Bush will give a eulogy, bidding a final Washington farewell to his father, who died Friday in Houston at age 94.

Here is the complete program provided by Bush spokesman Jim McGrath:

Organ prelude

George Fergus (Organist, Washington National Cathedral)

• Musical Prelude

"Nocturne," The United States Marine Orchestra

"Lay me Low," The Armed Forces Chorus

"Our Town," The United States Marine Orchestra

"My Song in the Night," The Armed Forces Chorus

"Hymn to the Fallen" & "America the Beautiful," The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Marine Orchestra

• Musical Honors

"Four Ruffles and Flourishes," "Hail to the Chief," and "For All the Saints," The United States Coast Guard Band

The Reception of the Body

The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church and The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington

Introit

"My house shall be called a house of prayer," The Cathedral Choir

The Anthems in Procession

The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector, St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston

Hymn

"Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven"

The Collect for Burial

The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral

The First Reading

Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20, Lauren Bush Lauren & Ashley Walker Bush

Tribute

Jon Meacham, presidential historian and author

Anthem

"The King of love my shepherd is," The Cathedral Choir

The Second Reading

Revelation 21:1-4, 23-25, Jenna Bush Hager

Tribute

Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada

Tribute

Alan Simpson, former United States senator, Wyoming

Anthem

"Last full measure of devotion," Ronan Tynan (soloist) & The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Marine Orchestra

Tribute

Former President George W. Bush

Anthem

"O God, our help in ages past," The Armed Forces Chorus with the United States Marine Orchestra

