WASHINGTON, D.C. — World figures, members of Congress, President Donald Trump and all four ex-presidents are attending the state funeral of President George H.W. Bush. Bush's son former President George W. Bush will give a eulogy, bidding a final Washington farewell to his father, who died Friday in Houston at age 94.
Here is the complete program provided by Bush spokesman Jim McGrath:
Organ prelude
- George Fergus (Organist, Washington National Cathedral)
• Musical Prelude
- "Nocturne," The United States Marine Orchestra
- "Lay me Low," The Armed Forces Chorus
- "Our Town," The United States Marine Orchestra
- "My Song in the Night," The Armed Forces Chorus
- "Hymn to the Fallen" & "America the Beautiful," The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Marine Orchestra
• Musical Honors
- "Four Ruffles and Flourishes," "Hail to the Chief," and "For All the Saints," The United States Coast Guard Band
The Reception of the Body
- The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate, The Episcopal Church and The Right Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde, Bishop, the Episcopal Diocese of Washington
Introit
- "My house shall be called a house of prayer," The Cathedral Choir
The Anthems in Procession
- The Reverend Dr. Russell Levenson, Jr., Rector, St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Houston
Hymn
- "Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven"
The Collect for Burial
- The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, Dean, Washington National Cathedral
The First Reading
- Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20, Lauren Bush Lauren & Ashley Walker Bush
Tribute
- Jon Meacham, presidential historian and author
Anthem
- "The King of love my shepherd is," The Cathedral Choir
The Second Reading
- Revelation 21:1-4, 23-25, Jenna Bush Hager
Tribute
- Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada
Tribute
- Alan Simpson, former United States senator, Wyoming
Anthem
- "Last full measure of devotion," Ronan Tynan (soloist) & The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Marine Orchestra
Tribute
- Former President George W. Bush
Anthem
- "O God, our help in ages past," The Armed Forces Chorus with the United States Marine Orchestra
