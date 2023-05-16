Fourth Republican senator hits 10-day limit as Oregon walkout continues

A fourth Oregon state senator has now reached the 10-day limit for unexcused absences as part of ongoing senate protests, threatening their reelection campaign.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALEM, Ore. — A Republican-led walkout continued Tuesday in the Oregon Senate and a fourth Oregon senator has now reached the threshold of 10 unexcused absences, disqualifying himself from reelection.

Oregon voters overwhelmingly passed Measure 113 in November, laying out punishments for lawmakers who skip out on legislative sessions. Measure 113 was intended to discourage or stop legislative walkouts — political stalling methods which prevent quorums and pause work in the senate.

Republican Senator Cedric Hayden, representing Fall Creek and District 6, reached his 10th unexcused absence Tuesday, joining three other senators who hit that mark on Monday.

Senator Daniel Bonham, one of the first three senators to face punishments, told KGW that he's willing to risk his political future to obstruct House Bill 2002, a bill that focuses on abortion, gender-affirming care and reproductive rights.

Bonham specifically cited his opposition to the bill's lack of parental notification if a person 13 or younger seeks abortion services.

"I'm willing to take a stand, I'm willing to not come back to the Senate," Bonham said. "I’m more than happy to lose my job if I can stop [HB 2002] from happening."

Bonham added that Republicans plan to challenge the legality of Measure 113.

"You may not be able to say that ballot Measure 113 is a viable law once it’s challenged in court, and I do believe that will be the case," he said.

Measure 113 bars lawmakers with more than 10 unexcused absences from holding office in the following term. The Oregon Secretary of State's Office said it's interpreting that restriction to mean that those candidates would also be ineligible to appear on the ballot.

SOS spokesperson Ben Morris said courts have interpreted election statutes to support this position, and the elections division is working with the legislature to create a process for including Measure 113 in the candidate filing process for the 2024 elections, which starts Sept. 14.